Warren police find, apprehend man with 6 felony warrants out for his arrest

Officers found the man sleeping in the basement of a house on Stewart Avenue in Warren

Timothy Donaldson, charged with drug trafficking in Trumbull County.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police apprehended a 20-year-old man on Tuesday who had six felony warrants out for his arrest.

Around 3:30 p.m., an officer found a Dodge Magnum at a house on Stewart Avenue that fit the description of the one belonging to Timothy Donaldson.

After running the plates, the car was found to be Donaldson’s and the officer called for backup.

Around 4 p.m., the officers went to the house to see if Donaldson was there. The man who answered the door said he was in the basement sleeping.

They then woke him up, arrested him and took him to the Trumbull County Jail.

Donaldson is charged with five counts of trafficking in marijuana.

