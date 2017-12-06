Web Weather Extra: Afternoons will start getting longer

Hours of daylight will get shorter until we reach the Winter Solstice, the first day of winter, on December 21 at 11:28 a.m. this year. On that date, we will experience one of the shortest days of the year with 9 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.

Hours of daylight will increase from the Winter Solstice until the Summer Solstice on June 21, 2018.

The sunset and sunrise times change through the year as the Earth rotates around the sun on its tilted axis. This is the reason for the longer — or shorter — hours in the day.

For example, on December 21, the sunrise is at 7:47 a.m. and the sunset is at 5:56 p.m. On June 21, the sunrise is at 5:49 a.m. and the sunset is 9:01 p.m.

Are you looking for longer afternoons? There’s good news.

Starting on Thursday, December 7, we will begin the slow process of making each afternoon a little longer.

The sunset for December 2 through December 13 is at 4:53 p.m. The halfway point is between December 6 and 7. So starting December 7, a slow increase in the afternoon sun will begin.

By December 14, the sun will set at 4:54 p.m. — a minute longer!

The sunset time will increase through June 27, when it sets at 9:02 p.m.

On the other hand, the sunrise will continue to happen later and later until early January.

Even though the sunset will happen later in the evenings, the sun will still rise earlier until January 4 as it rises at 7:50 a.m. After that, the morning’s sunrise will come earlier through June 14 when it rises at 5:48 a.m.

The bottom line is that sunsets will happen later and later after December 6 and continue to set later until June 27. That is good news if you like more daylight in the afternoon and evening.

The sunrise will take a little longer as it does not turn back until January 4.

