Youngstown man accused of selling heroin near elementary school

Investigators say 31-year-old Anthony Scrutchen, Jr. sold heroin near the Youngstown Academy of Excellence

Anthony Scrutchen Jr. DOB 03/16/1986

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing federal charges, accused of selling heroin and crack cocaine near a school.

Investigators say 31-year-old Anthony Scrutchen, Jr. sold heroin near the Youngstown Academy of Excellence, a public elementary school. The crimes happened on at least eight occasions between October 2016 and January 2017, according to the 10-count criminal information.

He is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school. He’s also accused of maintaining a location at 173 S. Jackson Street in Youngstown to distribute narcotics.

The investigation preceding the charges was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mahoning Valley Task Force and the Youngstown Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Katz.

