YSU’s union members frustrated over lack of new contract

The agreement with ACE expired last August, and both sides have been bargaining since last spring

Published:
youngstown state university ysu generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of one of Youngstown State University’s largest employee unions took out their frustrations over the lack of a new contract.

The agreement with the Association of Classified Employees (ACE) expired last August, even though the two sides have been at the bargaining table since last spring.

The union covers more than 200 non-teaching employees on campus.

Tuesday, members of ACE hosted a forum to discuss their current situation.

In August, the members gave their bargaining team approval to issue an intent-to-strike notice, but that has not happened.

