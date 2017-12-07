Agents take 2 horses in bad condition from Johnston Twp. barn

JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County humane agents rescued two horses found to be in bad condition on a piece of land in Johnston Township on Thursday.

The horses were taken from two small open barns on Route 193.

A humane agent said both of the horses’ feet were atrocious.

He talked specifically about one of the animals, saying its constant moving back and forth — known as “weaving” — is caused by the horse never being let out of the stall.

The agent said the horses were only getting food and water every two or three days.

He would not release the name of the property owner but said charges will be filed early next week.

