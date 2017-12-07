Agents take 2 horses in bad condition from Johnston Twp. barn

The horses were taken from two small open barns on Route 193 in Johnston Township on Thursday

By Published: Updated:
Horses rescued in Johnston Township

JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County humane agents rescued two horses found to be in bad condition on a piece of land in Johnston Township on Thursday.

The horses were taken from two small open barns on Route 193.

A humane agent said both of the horses’ feet were atrocious.

He talked specifically about one of the animals, saying its constant moving back and forth — known as “weaving” — is caused by the horse never being let out of the stall.

The agent said the horses were only getting food and water every two or three days.

He would not release the name of the property owner but said charges will be filed early next week.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s