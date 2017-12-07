Austintown’s Billy Price wins Rimington Trophy

The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the nation's top center.

Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch graduate and Ohio State Center Billy Price was named the 2017 Rimington Trophy winner, which goes to the nation’s top center.

The announcement was made Thursday night in Atlanta prior to the Home Depot College Football Awards.  The other two nominees were LSU’s Will Clapp, and Alabama’s Bradley Bozeman.

Price is the second straight Buckeye to win the award, and third overall. Pat Elflein won a year ago, while LeCharles Bentley did so in 2001.

The former Austintown Fitch Falcon is a 2-time captain for the Buckeyes, and broke the OSU record for career starts and consecutive starts.

Price was recently named First-Team All-Big Ten, as well as the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

He is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft next April.

