Browns hire former Chiefs executive Dorsey as new GM

A former NFL linebacker, Dorsey also worked in Green Bay's front office

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Browns Football - Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns have hired former Kansas City general manager John Dorsey as their new GM.

Credited with helping turn the Chiefs around, Dorsey’s new task is to fix the Browns, who have gone 1-27 the past two seasons and fired vice president of football operations Sashi Brown on Thursday. Dorsey was let go by Kansas City in June, ending a successful four-year run.

With Dorsey as their GM from 2013-16, the Chiefs went 43-21 and advanced to the postseason three times. After starting 1-5 in 2015, the Chiefs went 12-4 the following year and won the AFC West.

A former NFL linebacker, Dorsey also worked in Green Bay’s front office.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said they are thrilled to have Dorsey taking over and leading their franchise.

Along with firing Brown, the Haslams said coach Hue Jackson will return in 2018 despite winning just one game in two seasons.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s