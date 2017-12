YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Census numbers, things have changed over the past few years in the Youngstown-Warren area.

The numbers show that 552,000 people called the area home in 2016. That’s down 4,000 from the year before. And while fewer people are living here, those who do are making more money.

The data indicates that average income last year was $57,000. That is up about $1,500 from 2015.

The numbers come from the Census Bureau’s 5-year estimates.