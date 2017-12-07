Dance aims to give special-needs students a night of fun

The 17th annual Special Needs Winterfest Dance in Girard was a night of fun, music and excitement

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A very special winter dance was held Wednesday night for some very special students.

The 17th annual Special Needs Winterfest Dance was a night of fun, music and excitement for high school-aged students with disabilities.

Parents dropped the kids off at the dance to mingle with kids like them from other local school districts.

The dance was at the Mahoning Country Club in Girard.

There was one moment, in particular, that everyone was waiting for and that was the main attraction of the night.

Santa Claus himself came by to say hello to all the kids.

Volunteers wearing red Santa hats came from 26 different local school districts. They helped make the night special for the kids.

