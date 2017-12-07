Dorothy L. (Richards) King Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Elder Jack Kay for Dorothy L. King, 70, who died Thursday morning, December 7, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center.

She was born November 5, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of Adam M. and Dorothy H. Jenkins Richards, Sr. and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. King, a 1947 graduate of Hubbard High School was an office manager for Dr. Politi for 15 years, before retiring in 2010.

She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses at the Hubbard Kingdom Hall.

Dorothy enjoyed playing dominos, writing, poetry, cooking and especially loved caring for her family.

She leaves her husband, Norman R. King, whom she married November 8, 1969; five sons, Richard N. (Anissa) King of Apex, North Carolina, Jonathon S. (Tiffany) King of Akron, Brian Daniel King of Youngstown, Daniel James (Christine) King of Hubbard and Dennis Michael (Ashley) King of Hubbard; three brothers, Adam Richards, Jr. of Boardman, Daniel Richards of Sharon and Jonathan (Jill) Richards of Hermitage; a sister, Joyce Peterson of Hubbard and four grandchildren, Maraina, Caydance, Logan and Brendan.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Richards.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Corner House Cemetery.

