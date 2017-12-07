Driver found passed out behind wheel in Boardman faces OVI charge

Anthony Romeo, 35, of North Lima, is charged with OVI

By Published: Updated:
Police were called to Southern Boulevard and Indianola Road before 9 a.m. Wednesday. They had to break a window to get the man out.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver who people found passed out behind the wheel in a busy Boardman intersection is facing charges.

Anthony Romeo, 35, of North Lima, is charged with OVI, according to a Boardman Police report. Police suspect Romeo was under the influence of drugs when he was found at Southern Boulevard and Indianola Road on Wednesday morning.

Before he passed out, witnesses reported that Romeo was swerving in both lanes of Indianola Road, nearly hitting two vehicles.

Police said Romeo’s head was tilted back on the headrest and his foot was on the brake, although the vehicle was still in drive. An officer was unable to wake him up, so the officer had to use a baton to break the window.

Romeo was given naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. He eventually regained consciousness and told rescue crews that he was taking Oxycodone for a hip injury and may have taken too much, according to the report.

When questioned later by police, Romeo denied taking too many pills, the report said.

Romeo, who police said has a past OVI conviction, refused to take a test. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

