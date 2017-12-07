Florence M. Gadd Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 10 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown Chapel for Florence Gadd, 67, of Girard, a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who entered the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 7, 2017 with joy and singing.

Florence was born August 31, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Cuge and Helen (Ruby) Chaffin and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Ursuline High School and Choffin School of Nursing.

Florence was a member of Summit Assembly of God where she taught Sunday School.

She was a self-taught guitarist who shared her love for music by teaching and playing for others. She had an incredible love of the Lord and faith that sustained her through her journey in life. She spent her entire life pouring herself into her family and friends, the ones she’s loved the most.

She was a nurse by profession—a logical choice for someone who cared deeply for others—even those she did not know. Florence loved spending time with her family and especially loved to go fishing!

Florence leaves her two daughters, Debra (David) Thiruvillakkat of Raleigh, North Carolina and Sandy (Tom) Virostek of North Jackson and three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Leah and Camryn. She also leaves two brothers, Robert Chaffin and Charles Chaffin.

Friends may call on Sunday, December 10 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home-Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 11 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.