GM Lordstown workers pull through for nearly 100 kids this Christmas

Employees at General Motors Lordstown are also donating $4,100 to the Salvation Army

General Motors Lordstown donates to Salvation Army's Angel Tree

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Call them Santa’s elves. For the 15th year, paint shop workers at General Motors Lordstown have delivered bikes, footballs, dolls, games — toys, toys, and more toys!

Not even the Grinch or a slowdown could stop Christmas and the GM workers have proved that point again.

GM employees are providing some quality presents for nearly 100 children, plus a donation of $4,100.

The collection of gifts this year is going to the Salvation Army through its Angel Tree program.

“With the many blessings that we have and the opportunities that we have, it’s great that those that may be less fortunate are taken care of on Christmas,” said Plant Manager Rick Demuynck.

The holiday generosity is not over for Lordstown workers. Still to come is the Care and Share — a holiday food distribution event — and the Toys for Kids program.

