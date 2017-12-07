Harold R. Hoffman Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be services held at Noon on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Harold R. Hoffman, age 89, of Hubbard who passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Liberty Health Care.

Harold was born May 27, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Henry and Ethel Cozad Hoffman.

Harold was a 1946 graduate of East High School.

He was a service technician for Roth Brothers Heating and Cooling for 35 years retiring in 1990 and a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Union #396 for 64 years.

Harold was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard where was a deacon for many years.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from June 23, 1950 to June 22, 1954.

Harold loved spending time with his family.

He will be sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Mildred A. Culak whom he married November 21, 1953; his daughter, Jodi Lynn Clark of Hubbard and his son, Jeffrey H. (Gwyn) Hoffman of New Middletown, Ohio and two grandchildren, Michelle Clark and Emily Clark. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Anne Hall and his nephew, Michael Hall both of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sibling, William Hoffman, Edward Hoffman, Floyd Hoffman, Adda Vrabac and Katherine Myers.

There will be calling hours on Saturday, December 9, 2017 prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Harold will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 27 Westview, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

