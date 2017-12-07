Henry T. “Hank” Cocain Obituary

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Henry T. “Hank” Cocain, of Jefferson Township, passed away under hospice care on Thursday afternoon, December 7, 2017, in his home, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 83.

Mr. Cocain was born June 6, 1934, in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, a son of Robert V. and Alberta (Braun) Cocain.

He was a 1952 graduate of East Huntington High School in Scottdale and earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics from Thiel College in Greenville. He recently attended his 65th high school class reunion.

A longtime Hermitage resident, Hank was an Allstate Insurance agent for 49 ½ years, retiring in 2010.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon.

An avid outdoorsman, Hank loved to hunt and fish and was a charter captain for 31 years, fishing Lake Erie out of Ashtabula.

He was a life member of the NRA and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and a member of Ducks Unlimited, Sharon Social Fishing Club, Sharon University Club and the Benevolent Protected Order of the Elks, Lodge #103 in Sharon. Hank was a Free and Accepted Mason and a member of the Shenango Valley Lodge, #810 in Hermitage.

He was also a high school referee for football and basketball for 45 years.

Surviving are his wife of 31 years, the former Kathleen Holderbaum Nelson; four sons, David (Terri) Cocain of Edgewater, New Mexico, Tom Cocain of Sharpsville, Jeff Cocain of Denver, Colorado and Steve (Carrie) Nelson of New Stanton, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Catherine Cocain of Farrell; Jill (Lee) Schmidt of Hermitage and Deana Nelson Haun (Richard Weber) also Hermitage; 14 grandchildren, Brittany (Eric Joy) Schmidt, Lucas (Crystal) Cocain, Jacob and Michael Cocain, Olivia and Sophia Schmidt, Jocelyn (Shane Sigler) Cocain, Brandon Cocain, Caitlin (Venti) Cozart, Emily and Kristian Nelson and Paige, Sydney and AJ Weber; a great-grandchild, Evie and a brother, Dr. Robert (Tammy) Cocain and their daughters, Robin, Jane and Carrie of Ventura, California.

Hank was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carole Cocain; his former wife, Lois Snyder Cocain and a niece, Cathy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice, 3871 E. State St., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 or to the American Cancer Society.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St. in Sharon.

A Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, in the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Lozano, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon, officiating.

A Masonic service by Lodge #810 in Hermitage, will precede the funeral service.

Interment will be at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 11 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.