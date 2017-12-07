Investigators arrest Craig Beach police chief following search

Craig Beach Police Chief Andrew Soloman is facing a charge of dereliction of duty

By Published: Updated:
Craig Beach Police Chief Andrew Soloman arrested

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) – Craig Beach’s police chief was arrested Thursday night, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Chief Andrew Soloman is facing a charge of dereliction of duty and is in the Mahoning County Jail. The Attorney General’s Office said more charges could be coming.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) arrested him after searching the police department, according to Major Jeff Allen, with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department.

“Chief Soloman has been arrested for the described charges. There is still an investigation pending that I cannot speak on at this time,” Allen said.

The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office will be handling the case.

No further details were available Thursday night.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s