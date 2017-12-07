KSU journalism student collapses, dies playing basketball

The Kent State University community gathered to mourn the passing of a senior journalism student who collapsed suddenly on Wednesday night.

According to WOIO in Cleveland, Devin Moore died after collapsing while playing basketball at the university’s recreation center.

KSU broadcast journalism senior Devin Moore passed away unexpectedly Wednesday night. Students held a candlelight vigil at the K to honor him. pic.twitter.com/gJE7RtPfgo — TV2 KSU (@TV2KSU) December 7, 2017

Eric Mansfield, Executive Director for Kent State’s media relations, released a statement regarding Moore’s death:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Devin Moore’s family and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.as they grieve his tragic passing.

Out of respect for his family, we will provide no further information surrounding his death.

Support for Devin’s many friends, peers and other students in the Kent State community who are grieving his loss is also available. Counseling is available at Psychological Services, University Health Services by calling 330-672-2487. Other assistance is available from the Dean of Students, Dr. Lamar Hylton, at 223 Kent Student Center, 330-672-8003, lhylton@kent.edu.”

