Lina M. Susko Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Lina M. Susko, 90, formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

She was born December 14, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Christina (Capone) DeRamo and had lived in the area all her life.

A “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II, Lina also worked for General Electric.

She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church.

She enjoyed bingo, crochet and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Fond memories of Lina live on with her two children, John (Debra) Susko of Cortland and Rosemary (Casey Lesiak) Susko of North Ridgeville; three grandchildren, Nicole and Melanie Behanna and Morgan Shelton; three great-grandchildren, Angela, Henry and Sophia and a sister, Erma Spelich of Howland.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Joseph Susko, whom she married September 2, 1950 and who died August 24, 2013; a sister, Josephine Dulick and four brothers, Queerine, Felix, Nunze and Henry DeRamo.

Services are 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Fr. Simeon Sibenik officiating.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow the service and her urn will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park at a later date.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 11 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.