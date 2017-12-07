Loretta Jean Zarilla Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Loretta Jean Zarilla, 84, of Vogan Street, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 7, 2017, surrounded by her family, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver.

She was born August 7, 1933 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Fred and Catherine (Pisano) Gillest.

She was married to the late Ernie M. Zarilla who died February 13, 1971.

Mrs. Zarilla as controller at Desco retiring after 25 years.

She loved spending time with her family, cooking and playing games on her iPad.

Her family is eternally grateful for all she gave them, especially for her unconditional and unfailing love.

She is survived by three daughters, Gina M. Kozuch and husband, Ron, Toni L. Perretti and husband, Lou and Michele A. Duffy and husband, Chet, all of New Castle; one sister, Angeline Love of New Castle; three grandchildren, Rocco Cozza, Taylor Perretti and Christian Duffy and three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Ellie and Malina.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Tracy Gillest and two sisters, Nettie Donofrio and Vera Brown.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Blessing services will be held Monday, December 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. Father Frank Almade of St. Vitus Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Vitus Cemetery.