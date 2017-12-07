Mahoning County indictments: December 7, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on December 7, 2017:
Tony Battaglia: Three counts of stopping after accident and one count of falsification
Dorian Warner: Assault
Victoria Truman: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, escape, obstructing official business and OVI
Lewis G. Valentino: Domestic violence
Cyrano Clay: Inciting to violence, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises with firearm specifications, falsification and disorderly conduct
Jacob Carter: Assault
Travis C. Monigold: Assault and obstructing official business
Jason Rosenberger: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Reginald Comer, III: Assault, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business
William Robinson: Possession of cocaine
Margaret Hapcic: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Derek E. Chittock: Grand theft
Duane H. Tirado: Three counts of having weapons while under disability and two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Jennifer Johnston: Forgery and theft
Joseph Mastropietro: Aggravated possession of drugs
Pamela McClendon: Unauthorized use of vehicle
Thomas Seitz: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and two counts of OVI
Bruce Cunningham: Two counts of OVI
Britanee Marie Pete: Robbery and criminal damaging or endangering
Lacey Livermore: Possession of heroin
Shadane K. Atkins: Assault and criminal damaging or endangering
Mercedes Simpson: Notice of change of address
Naheem Hassan: Failure to notify change of address
Andre L. Mason: Failure to notify change of address
Keith Strozier: Failure to verify current address
Danielle Melnek: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Johnny Ray Wallace, III: Murder with firearm specifications
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
.