Mahoning County indictments: December 7, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on December 7, 2017:

Tony Battaglia: Three counts of stopping after accident and one count of falsification

Dorian Warner: Assault

Victoria Truman: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, escape, obstructing official business and OVI

Lewis G. Valentino: Domestic violence

Cyrano Clay: Inciting to violence, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises with firearm specifications, falsification and disorderly conduct

Jacob Carter: Assault

Travis C. Monigold: Assault and obstructing official business

Jason Rosenberger: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Reginald Comer, III: Assault, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business

William Robinson: Possession of cocaine

Margaret Hapcic: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Derek E. Chittock: Grand theft

Duane H. Tirado: Three counts of having weapons while under disability and two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Jennifer Johnston: Forgery and theft

Joseph Mastropietro: Aggravated possession of drugs

Pamela McClendon: Unauthorized use of vehicle

Thomas Seitz: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and two counts of OVI

Bruce Cunningham: Two counts of OVI

Britanee Marie Pete: Robbery and criminal damaging or endangering

Lacey Livermore: Possession of heroin

Shadane K. Atkins: Assault and criminal damaging or endangering

Mercedes Simpson: Notice of change of address

Naheem Hassan: Failure to notify change of address

Andre L. Mason: Failure to notify change of address

Keith Strozier: Failure to verify current address

Danielle Melnek: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Johnny Ray Wallace, III: Murder with firearm specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

