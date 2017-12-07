Mahoning County to use state funds for budget shortfall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners say they will use money from the state to maintain budgets for local departments next year.

The board approved funding appropriations Wednesday for both the county’s general fund and for the separately funded criminal justice fund.

Between the two, the county will spend almost $6 million for all departments.

Because of tax cuts to Ohio’s managed care organizations, the county will need about $5.2 million in transitional funds from the state to maintain local funding, while commissioners explore other revenue sources and possible cuts down the road.