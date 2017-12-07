Newest Ohio governor candidate stops in downtown Youngstown

Speaking to Mahoning County leaders, Richard Cordray said he wants to stop what he calls "the war on local government"

Richard Cordray, Ohio governor candidate, visits Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Days after announcing he will run for Ohio governor, Richard Cordray visited downtown Youngstown.

He met with local leaders Thursday evening at V2 Wine Bar on Federal Street. Among them were Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Trafficanti and Prosecutor Paul Gains.

Speaking to the small audience, Cordray said he wants to bring people together and stop what he calls “the war on local government.”

“It’s easy in state government to take their money, handing it back to people who don’t need it in tax cuts, and brag about it,” he said. “I think that’s wrong and I think we need to stop it.”

Cordray also served as the director of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau under President Obama.

He was also Ohio’s attorney general, solicitor general, and treasurer.

