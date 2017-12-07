Niles Vet Clinic searches for missing dog that ran off property

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The search continues for a missing dog in Trumbull County that escaped from the vet on Wednesday.

Tyson had a neuter procedure at the Niles Veterinary Clinic. He was barking, happy, and taken outside — wearing a slip leash designed to tighten when animals move.

Tyson was able to free himself from the leash and run away.

“They’re pretty difficult to get out of but somehow he actually did pull out, pull backwards, out of the slip leash and then squeezed through the gate,” Nancy Pagano said.

That fencing was reinforced on Thursday and the clinic made a new protocol that every dog gets two slip leashes put on when they’re taken to the fenced area.

“Said the dog slipped their leash. I guess they use their own leashes for the dogs when they do procedures and things like that,” Matt Richardson said.

Tyson is the Richardson family dog.

“We understand that things happen but that doesn’t necessarily excuse negligence. My main thing is just getting the dog back for the kids and the family,” Richardson said.

Workers from the vet clinic go outside regularly and look for Tyson. He was seen Wednesday night at 8:30 and again Thursday morning.

The big problem in this case is that the clinic is in Niles and the Richardsons aren’t.

“Sometimes dogs go home, well, we live in Warren. They find their way home. No way a dog can find its way back to Warren,” Richardson said.

Two live traps have been set up with the family’s clothing on top so the dog can pick up the scent.

“I feel like it’s probable because I feel he’s going to get hungry and tired,” Pagano said.

The Richardsons said they’re positive people and remain upbeat that the eight-pound dog will be found.

As the search continues, the vet clinic suggests that if you do see Tyson, don’t chase him. They’re afraid the dog will not go to a stranger.

“He’s pretty scared and probably going to run the other direction. So I definitely wouldn’t try to run up to him,” Pagano said.

The Niles Veterinary Clinic suggests calling them at 330-989-0328 if you see Tyson. The clinic is in touch with the family and knows the dog would be more likely to run up to someone he recognizes.



