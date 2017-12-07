Pa. moves to dial back annual testing of students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania officials are changing standardized tests to reduce their impact on students and teachers.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment will be two weeks next year, down from three.

The testing will also be moved to later in the school year, giving students a few more weeks of learning beforehand.

Changes in place this year include reducing testing by two days, removing math and English language arts sections, and requiring fewer science questions.

“I think they have interfered in talking to teachers, to students, to parents. They have interfered with the ability of students to learn and teachers to teach,” Wolf said.

Wolf says he’s responding to concerns of students, parents and teachers.

The Wolf administration notes the Keystone Exams, which test knowledge at the end of courses, is being delayed, and that career and technology education students now have alternative ways to show they are proficient.

