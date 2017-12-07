Richard “Rick” G. Gednetz, Jr. Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Richard “Rick” G. Gednetz, Jr., 65, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at University Hospital in Cleveland with his family by his side.

Rick was born in Salem, Ohio on June 23, 1952 the son of Richard G. and Twila (Steele) Gednetz.

He was a 1970 graduate of West Branch High School and retiring from Eljer Plumbing with 34 years of service.

Rick enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing and woodworking, as well as “Old” Cars.

Survivors include his beloved soulmate of 41 years, Sally (Youmans) Gednetz whom he married on July 24, 1976; his parents of Beloit; two sisters, Toni Henry of Beloit and Gale (Andy) Miller of Alliance and a brother, Brian (Lisa) Gednetz of Beloit. He is also survived by his pet, Ellie.

A funeral service will take place at Highland Memorial Park in the Chapel on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.

Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Rick’s honor to the Sebring Historical Society, 126 North 15th Street, Sebring, Ohio 44672.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring (330) 938-2526.

