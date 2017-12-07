Storm Team 27: More sunshine Friday

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow showers and flurries will taper off tonight.  Little accumulation is expected.  The risk for snow showers will continue into early morning over the northern snowbelt where several inches are possible.  The heaviest snow will stay in Ashtabula and Crawford counties.  Look for better weather Friday with more sunshine.  It will be cold.

The weekend storm system will bring another round of light snow to our area.  The snowfall is not expected to be heavy.  Right now, it looks like 1-2″ possible with up to 3 in spots in the snowbelt.  This system will actually compete a little with another system moving up the East coast that could limit the snowfall.  Lake effect will develop on the back of the system into Sunday.

Cold and snowy weather is expected through next week!  Snowfall will continue to add up and temperatures turn even colder.

FORECAST

Overnight:  Partly cloudy.  Snow showers or flurries ending.
Low:  18

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 32

Friday night:  Increasing clouds.
Low: 19

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Snow showers developing.  (70%)
High:  31    Low: 19

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  29    Low:  19

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow showers.  (60%)
High:  34    Low:  23

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (70%)
High:  27   Low:  19

Wednesday:  Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High:  17   Low:  10

Thursday:  Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  24  Low:  10

Friday:  Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High:  26  Low:  17

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s