Storm Team 27: More sunshine Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow showers and flurries will taper off tonight. Little accumulation is expected. The risk for snow showers will continue into early morning over the northern snowbelt where several inches are possible. The heaviest snow will stay in Ashtabula and Crawford counties. Look for better weather Friday with more sunshine. It will be cold.

The weekend storm system will bring another round of light snow to our area. The snowfall is not expected to be heavy. Right now, it looks like 1-2″ possible with up to 3 in spots in the snowbelt. This system will actually compete a little with another system moving up the East coast that could limit the snowfall. Lake effect will develop on the back of the system into Sunday.

Cold and snowy weather is expected through next week! Snowfall will continue to add up and temperatures turn even colder.

FORECAST

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Snow showers or flurries ending.

Low: 18

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny.

High: 32

Friday night: Increasing clouds.

Low: 19

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers developing. (70%)

High: 31 Low: 19

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow showers. (60%)

High: 34 Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (70%)

High: 27 Low: 19

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 17 Low: 10

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 24 Low: 10

Friday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 26 Low: 17