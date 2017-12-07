Storm Team 27: Partly sunny and cold

Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Even though it is cold today most of the area is going to be dry. We are tracking the chance for some flurries but mainly into the snowbelt.

This weekend things will change with a system bringing us the chance for snow. The chance for snow will continue into the start of next week.

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers in the northern snowbelt (Northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties).
High: 33

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for snow showers in the northern snowbelt (Northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties).
Low: 19

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers developing. (70%)
High: 32 Low: 19

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 25 Low: 18

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow showers. (40%)
High: 32 Low: 22

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 21 Low: 16

Wednesday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 19 Low: 10

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 25 Low: 10

