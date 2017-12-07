Sussan H. Potterton Obituary

LODI, Ohio – Susan H. Potterton of Lodi passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

Sue was born May 25, 1925 in Hackensack, New Jersey, to the late Richard and Jean (Shaw) Horn.

She grew up in New Jersey, lived in Atlanta, Georgia for a time and had resided in Lodi since 1967.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her four children; daughters, Carol Potterton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sue (John) Gasper of Rochester, New York, Sandra Ulbricht of Diamond, Ohio and son, Sandy (Michelle) Potterton of Grove City, Ohio as well as ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Horn and beloved husband of 38 years, Sanford T. “Sandy” Potterton; as well as her son-in-law, David Ulbricht, Sr.

Sue greatly enjoyed her family as a loving and loveable matriarch. She also possessed a great gift for connecting with people and enjoyed many friends in Lodi and Medina.

She was a longtime member of Lodi Literary Club and was an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Medina for 50 years.

She was a great lover of nature and the outdoors and was able to enjoy both while living on her farm in Lodi. She never failed to notice the birds coming to her feeders and knew the name of every wildflower growing in her fields. Over the years she took care of many dogs at her home, a few cats and four lucky rescue horses. Her other great love was her camp in the Adirondacks, at Tupper Lake, New York. Many memorable family vacations took place there and the camp continues to be a favorite gathering place for her family.

Sue’s husband Sandy was the love of her life and she missed him dearly after his death in 1982. Prior to that time, though, they enjoyed a variety of adventures together, including travel to Cuba, which they both loved, wilderness canoe trips to the Boundary Waters in Minnesota and the Allagash in Maine and sailing their boat, the Osprey, from Boston through the St. Lawrence Seaway to Lake Erie. Although she never forgot him, she lived out the rest of her life fully in her fiercely independent style.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place; the family will celebrate her life privately.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and Hospice House for their great kindness and the wonderful care that they provided.

For those who wish to honor her memory, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to either The Hospice of the Valley, the Medina SPCA or any animal rescue of choice.

Services were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel. To share a memory or to send a condolence, visit, www.lanefuneralhomes.com.