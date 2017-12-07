The good and bad news about YSU’s latest tuition increase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Prospective YSU students have something financial to consider. If you start next year, tuition will stay the same for four years.

It’s called the Penguin Tuition Promise, and it’s the first time the university has tried it.

Students will initially pay 6 percent more with the latest tuition increase next year, but it will be frozen for incoming freshmen for four years.

YSU President Jim Tressel said the plan will give families financial certainty.

“I think it will be a great thing for families to know what the cost will be for four straight years,” Tressel said.

But for former students like Shalon Salters, who paid for her education on her own, that certainty would mean even more.

“When I got here in 2011, the price accrued each year. I gained more and more interest. Now, I’m already in financial debt, and I am going for my second degree,” Salters said. “It would have been nice to have this program where my tuition is frozen for four years.”

Finances aside, Tressel says the bigger plus of the program is it brings incentive.

“It gives that urgency for, you know what, here’s a rate that I can get for school right now. I need to finish in four years so that I can get out in the workforce or I can get to graduate school or I can start my own business or whatever,” Tressel said.

The current state average to get a higher education degree is six to eight years, but YSU is trying to change that.

As for the six percent increase in tuition, some students say it is expected.

“There is always going to be a cost increase with anything. Cost of living always goes up. The cost of really anything goes up,” said Jaden Karr, YSU student.