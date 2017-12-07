3 party hosts in Geneva sentenced after guest involved in fatal crash

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKB) – Three people who police say hosted a party and supplied alcohol to an underage teen who later drove drunk and killed a 20-year-old woman were sentenced this week.

Tracie T. Pascoe, 51, her son Jacob Pascoe, 21, and her mother, Marilou Tipton, 73, all pleaded no contest to the charges in a plea deal that resulted in two years probation for each of them, according to court documents.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ‘ “trace-back” investigation, a program that allows investigators to trace back the source of alcohol in cases such as this one, led police to a home in Geneva where a party had taken place in June 2015 and where alcohol was supplied to 18-year-old Adam Wright, according to police.

Wright was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle under the influence after police say he ran a stop sign that night, killing the driver in another car, Alexandria Struhar.

Not long after that accident, Wright was involved in another crash and sustained a brain injury. A judge ruled in March 2017 that he was not competent to stand trial and “that there is not substantial probability that the defendant could be restored to competency within the statutory time frame,” according to court filings. The charges were dismissed.