U.S. Marshals arrest Coitsville stand-off suspect who escaped last week

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who police say held them at bay for hours last Friday night — only to slip away — has now been arrested.

U.S. Marshals and a K-9 unit from Youngstown picked up Brandon Jones on Thursday morning at his house on McGuffey Road in Coitsville.

Police say Jones led them on a chase last Friday night after abducting his son.

The chase ended at Jones’ house, where the suspect threatened to kill the child if SWAT officers came close.

He then managed to slip out of the house and escape after turning the baby over to a family member.