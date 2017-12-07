U.S. Marshals arrest Coitsville stand-off suspect who escaped last week

Brandon Jones is charged with abduction and criminal damaging

By Published: Updated:
Brandon Jones is charged with abduction and criminal damaging

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who police say held them at bay for hours last Friday night — only to slip away — has now been arrested.

U.S. Marshals and a K-9 unit from Youngstown picked up Brandon Jones on Thursday morning at his house on McGuffey Road in Coitsville.

Police say Jones led them on a chase last Friday night after abducting his son.

The chase ended at Jones’ house, where the suspect threatened to kill the child if SWAT officers came close.

He then managed to slip out of the house and escape after turning the baby over to a family member.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s