Undefeated Columbiana cruises past Southern

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana placed three players in double-figures and rolled to a  66-33 win over Southern Thursday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Kennedy Fullum led the Clippers with 16 points in the win. Alexis Cross also had a strong night, adding 13 points on the night, while Taylor Hall chipped in with 10.

Anna Sevek led the Indians with 17 points in the setback. Stella Ruby Karcher added 12 for Southern.

Columbiana remains undefeated at 3-0 overall on the season. The Clippers return to action Saturday on the road against Mineral Ridge.

