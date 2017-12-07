Warren crime activity: Victims report armed men stole their car at stop sign

Thursday, November 30

10:01 a.m. – 1400 block of E. Market St., reported theft of copper wire from an A/C unit at a doctor’s office.

12:54 p.m. – 1500 block of E. Market St., reported theft of copper wire from an A/C unit at a doctor’s office.

Friday, December 1

12:35 p.m. – Niles Rd. SE and Kenilworth Ave. SE, a man said he was shot at while stopped at a stop sign by someone he knew. He said the same man has shot at him before. He wasn’t hit.

9:45 p.m. – 900 block of Stiles St. NW, reported home burglary. The victim said his back door had been kicked in, but he didn’t think anything was missing.

Saturday, December 2

8:01 a.m. – 1800 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, reported theft of copper wire from A/C units at the Packard Museum.

Sunday, December 3

3 a.m. – Highland Avenue and First Street SW, Nigel Reynolds, 23, arrested on two traffic warrants out of Brookfield. The victim said two men in black ski masks ordered her and her passenger, Reynolds, out of the car at gunpoint while they were stopped at a stop sign. She said the men drove away in her car. Reynolds said he was robbed of $300. Police said neither of them called 911 to report the incident, and the car was found later because it had been involved in a crash at Tod Avenue and Maple Street SW.

4:39 p.m. – Robert Ave. and Raymond St. NW, Zachary Wade, 23, arrested during a traffic stop on a warrant for child endangering charges.

Monday, December 4

8:09 a.m. – 2800 block of Niles Rd. SE, reported breaking and entering at a building under construction. Police said a large construction buggy and scrap wiring were missing from the site.

8:50 a.m. – 2100 block of Griswold St. NE, reported breaking and entering at Tecnocap. Police said someone broke into the business’ storage shed over the weekend and took several items.

1:12 p.m. – 1800 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, reported theft of A/C units from the Packard Museum.

3:17 p.m. – 400 block of Southern Blvd NW, Adrionna Sherman, 22, arrested on a warrant. Sherman told police her sister beat her with a baseball bat and dragged her down three flights of stairs the night before because she believed Sherman had sex with her boyfriend. Sherman said she didn’t want to press charges.

3:34 p.m. – 500 block of Commerce Ave. NW, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle — a North Park Services dump truck — parked at the Deer Run Apartments. Witnesses said there were two men who got out of the truck and were knocking on apartment doors, according to a police report. North Park Services said one of its trucks had been stolen the night before. The company was able to get its truck back and police are investigating.

5 p.m. – 2200 block of Reeves Rd. NE, eight juveniles ran away from Trumbull County Children Services. Police said a child pulled a fire alarm, which unlocked every door in the building, and the group ran from the facility.

Tuesday, December 5

12:53 a.m. – 1500 block of Niles Rd. SE, Eugene Lockney III, 39, arrested and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, aggravated trafficking, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs; and Danielle Robison, 31, of Niles, arrested on warrants. Officers responded to reports of 20 to 30 shots fired near Homewood Ave. Police said they saw people run into a building on Niles Road. According to a police report, Lockney and Robison walked outside and Lockney started arguing with officers, saying they couldn’t be there. While police were checking for victims, they said they found an AK-47 and ammunition, marijuana, Suboxone and drug tools in the building. They said Lockney had ammunition, suspected heroin, several pills, drug tools and hundreds of dollars in cash in his pockets. Later, police also found numerous guns and ammunition in a garage next to the building, according to the report.

8:24 a.m. – Belmont Street NE and Whittier Pace. NE, Christopher Gause, 28, of West Farmington, and Melissa Mack, 30, both arrested on warrants during a traffic stop. Gause’s warrants were for forgery and grand theft charges, and Mack’s warrant was for a possession of drugs charge.

1:41 p.m. – 400 block of Waverly Ave. NE, Jessica Gillespie, 30, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with drug paraphernalia and theft; Brian Furbee, 32, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments; Roy Allen, 24, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Officers responded to reports of people shooting up drugs in a vehicle parked in a driveway. They found Gillespie with a pile of brand new clothes from TJ Maxx with the anti-theft devices still attached, according to a police report. Police said Allen had a knife with a white substance on it in his lap and a needle in his pocket. They found other drug tools throughout the vehicle, which Furbee had been driving, police said. Allen was later jailed on Dec. 6.

*3:34 p.m. – 200 block of Stewart Ave., Timothy Donaldson, 20, arrested on six warrants.

9:40 p.m. – 500 block of Douglas St. NE, police said a group of men with a gun broke out the windows on a woman’s car and slashed her tires. She said one of them pointed the gun at her and said, “You don’t want this problem” before riding away in their own car.

Wednesday, December 6

12:50 p.m. – 100 block of Vermont Ave. NW, reported burglary in which an Xbox and three TVs were stolen from a home.

5:54 p.m. – Washington Street and North Park Avenue, a car hit Elijah Johnson, 57, who stepped off the curb, according to a traffic report. The crash knocked the passenger side mirror off the car. Johnson was cited for walking along highways.

8:15 p.m. – 2500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Kristina Kelly, 39, charged with petty theft, possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said Kelly was trying to shoplift from Sparkle Market when she got into a fight with employees trying to stop her. Officers said they found a needle and crack pipe on her. Kelly did not appear for her court date on Thursday and there is currently a warrant out for her arrest.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

*Report provided by Champion Police Department.

