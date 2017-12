YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown, Ohio was the answer to the final puzzle Wednesday night on ‘Wheel of Fortune.”

The clue was “on the map.”

For getting it right, the player won $35,000, making a grand total of $55,000 in winnings. Not bad for 30 minutes of work and a pretty cool shoutout to Youngstown.

“Wheel of Fortune” airs weeknights on WKBN TV 27 at 7 p.m.