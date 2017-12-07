William L. “Bill” Countryman, Sr. Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – William L. “Bill” Countryman, 79, of Cortland, Ohio peacefully went with the Lord Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born January 18, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Claude and Mildred (Cordell) Countryman.

Bill was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a lifetime member of the Second Christian Church and was active in the choir and served as deacon, elder and Moderator of the congregation. He was also a youth leader and a counselor at Camp Christian.

He worked as a draftsman for 40 years, starting at Pittsburgh Canfield Corporation and later worked for Wean Engineering. Following his retirement, he worked as a school bus driver for several local school districts.

For many years, Bill served as secretary for his bowling leagues and later was President of the Warren Bowling Association. He went to many National and State championships and celebrated bowling a 300 game and a 299 game. Bill enjoyed singing in various choirs. He sang for many years in the Warren Civic Chorus’ production of the “Messiah”. Bill enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a local umpire in little league through many high school tournaments in our area. Bill and Nancy enjoyed many summers boating at Sandusky Harbor Marina.

Loving memories of Bill will be cherished by his wife, Nancy M. Countryman of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Christine L. Countryman of Niles, Ohio; sons, William L. Countryman, Jr. of Dallastown, Pennsylvania, Thomas E. (Kathy) Countryman of Garrettsville, Ohio and A. Scott (Cynthia) Countryman of Fredericksburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Caroline (Jaymes) Guesman and their children, Charlotte, Lily and Nora; Zackary (Susan) Dade and their children, Nathan, Adalynn and Jackson; Eric Countryman, Ellen (Joe) Kratky and Samantha (Christopher) Rogers.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Richard and sister, Nancy Nance.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Ken Hopkins will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, December 12 at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Bill’s memory be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 and/or the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.