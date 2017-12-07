Youngstown mayoral candidate files complaint, asks for new election

If you are viewing this on the WKBN app, click here to view the live video.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayoral Candidate Sean McKinney filed a complaint, claiming that November’s election was fraudulent. He said he wants a reelection.

Jamael Tito Brown defeated Sean McKinney in the race for Youngstown mayor by 198 votes, according to the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Some protestors, including Youngstown School Board member Corrine Sanderson, have claimed there were too many “inconsistencies” in the elections process.

After the election, it was revealed that over 6,000 ballots were double counted and incorrect election results were released to the public and the media. The Board of Elections said those numbers were corrected before they were sent to the state, however, and said they didn’t affect the election.

“Every voter should know their vote counted and that they can believe in the process of our elections. Unfortunately, many voters I have spoken with have no confidence in the system here in Mahoning County,” McKinney said in a statement. “Our campaign has uncovered many irregularities and is hearing new stories about this election every day. We have hired election law Attorney Donald C. Brey of the Columbus law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister to represent our campaign.”

McKinney will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. in the Mahoning County Courthouse following the filing of the case. The case has been assigned to Mahoning County Judge John Durkin.

