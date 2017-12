YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police and U.S Marshals are looking for a bank robber who held up First National Bank.

The robbery happened just after 10 a.m. at the bank downtown, on Central Square.

Authorities said the robber handed a note to a teller demanding money. It is unknown whether the robber was armed.



