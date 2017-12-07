Youngstown Schools announces change to school closing system

The district said this year, employees will use two-hour delays for the first time

Youngstown City Schools bus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As we gear up for snow, the Youngstown City School District announced it is changing the way school closings are handled.

The district said this year, employees will use two-hour delays for the first time.

Before, freezing temperatures and snow only meant canceling class.

Now, they have another option.

CEO Krish Mohip stresses that the district will still close if weather requires it.

