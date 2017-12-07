YSU Board of Trustees extends YSU President Tressel’s contract

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees and President Jim Tressel have agreed to extend Tressel’s contract for another year.

The contract extension remains in effect through June 30, 2019.

“Since becoming YSU’s chief executive in 2014, the campus has seen great progress in nearly every facet of the university’s operations,” Trustees Chair Len Schiavone said. “We are pleased that President Tressel’s leadership and the university’s momentum will continue.”

Tressel was named YSU’s ninth president in 2014 and signed a three-year contract. A year ago, he signed a new agreement to extend the contract through June 2018. That agreement also calls for three separate additional one-year renewal options that could take the contract through June 2021.

The pact includes no pay increase. His annual salary will remain at $300,000.