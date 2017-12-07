YSU Board of Trustees extends YSU President Tressel’s contract

President Jim Tressel's annual salary will remain at $300,000

By Published:
Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel gave his State of the University address Monday morning, coinciding with move-in week at the university.
Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees and President Jim Tressel have agreed to extend Tressel’s contract for another year.

The contract extension remains in effect through June 30, 2019.

“Since becoming YSU’s chief executive in 2014, the campus has seen great progress in nearly every facet of the university’s operations,” Trustees Chair Len Schiavone said. “We are pleased that President Tressel’s leadership and the university’s momentum will continue.”

Tressel was named YSU’s ninth president in 2014 and signed a three-year contract. A year ago, he signed a new agreement to extend the contract through June 2018. That agreement also calls for three separate additional one-year renewal options that could take the contract through June 2021.

The pact includes no pay increase. His annual salary will remain at $300,000.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s