Austintown crime activity: Car carrying drugs, guns doesn’t stop for officers, police say

Thursday, Nov. 30

1:26 a.m. – 800 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., Jacinta Baugh, 30, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with obstructing official business. According to a report, police were arresting a man at the Quality Inn (see report below) when Baugh came up to them and asked why he was being arrested. Officers told her to walk away from the scene but said she continued to ask questions and wouldn’t leave, despite several orders from police.

3:32 a.m. – 800 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., Xzavius Johnson, 35, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug abuse. Officers saw Johnson get out of his car in the Quality Inn parking lot and said he smelled like marijuana. Police also saw a burnt marijuana blunt inside the car, according to a report. They also noticed Johnson grab a wadded up piece of tinfoil from his car and drop it on the pavement, police said. Officers said the tinfoil had cocaine inside. They found two marijuana blunts while searching the car, the report stated.



Friday, Dec. 1

1:17 a.m. – Forest-Hill Dr. and Avalon Ct., Deon Johnson, 25, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, drug abuse, and failure to comply; Pre’Seana Rushton, 21, arrested on a warrant. According to a report, police tried to pull a car over that kept going down several streets before stopping. The driver, Johnson, and two of his passengers — including Rushton and a teenage girl — were immediately arrested. Police said they found fake $100 bills on the ground outside the car. They then searched the car and said they found five bags of marijuana and two guns — one loaded.

2:43 p.m. – 5500 block of Interstate Blvd., Karrie Kascsak, 29, of Warren, arrested on three warrants and additionally charged with drug abuse. Police responded to Home 2 Suites for suspicious activity from one of the rooms. Police said they found Kascsak inside, along with two syringes, two spoons with a brown substance, and other drug paraphernalia. They also found a bag of heroin, a bag of cocaine, and pills, according to a report.



Saturday, Dec. 2

8:49 p.m. – S. Meridian Rd. and Burkey Rd., Jason Dragovich, 39, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with failure to comply, DUI, OVI, improper turns at intersection, and open container. According to a police report, officers tried to pull Dragovich over but he drove more than half a mile before stopping. He then failed field sobriety tests, police said. Officers found an open beer can when searching his car, according to the report.

Monday, Dec. 4

12:57 p.m. – 5400 block of Clarkins Dr., William Vancuren, 51, of Dubois, Pa., charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools. Police said during an undercover sex sting, Vancuren asked the “prostitute” if she was into fetishes, such as being urinated on.

2:10 p.m. – 5400 block of Clarkins Dr., Douglas Senty, 28, of Lake Milton, arrested and charged with breaking and entering, drug abuse, and illegal use or possession of marijuana paraphernalia. According to a police report, officers responded to Comfort Inn for a man refusing to leave a room that was not registered to him. Officers said when they knocked, Senty answered the door in his underwear. He told them he had been masturbating and police noticed a pornographic film on the TV, according to the report. Police said Senty admitted to them that he didn’t pay for the room, saying he just walked in after an argument with his girlfriend because the door was unlocked. Police found a bag of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a pipe on him, according to the report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.



Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: