Boardman Medical Supply warns customers of scam calls

The calls offering a special promotion are not from BMS

By Published: Updated:
File photo

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local home medical supply company is warning its customers about a recent phone scam.

Boardman Medical Supply (BMS) said someone is calling customers and asking for credit card information.

The caller says the company is running a special incentive where you can receive a $100 Walmart gift card if you pay $1.95. They then ask for the customer’s credit card information.

Scammers are able to use a business’ name on caller ID through a process called spoofing, making their schemes even trickier.

These calls are not from BMS, which does not offer promotions.

If you receive a call like this, do not give out any personal information and report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s