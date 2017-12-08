Boardman Medical Supply warns customers of scam calls

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local home medical supply company is warning its customers about a recent phone scam.

Boardman Medical Supply (BMS) said someone is calling customers and asking for credit card information.

The caller says the company is running a special incentive where you can receive a $100 Walmart gift card if you pay $1.95. They then ask for the customer’s credit card information.

Scammers are able to use a business’ name on caller ID through a process called spoofing, making their schemes even trickier.

These calls are not from BMS, which does not offer promotions.

If you receive a call like this, do not give out any personal information and report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

