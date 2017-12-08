Brown paces Liberty in AAC Blue Tier battle with Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ezell Brown scored a game-high 23 points as Liberty garners win #1 following their 70-60 decision over Brookfield. Josh Green connected on 5 three-point baskets for the Leopards as he closed out the contest with 17 points. Dra Rushton also matched his season-high of 17 points as well.

Liberty has defeated Brookfield in three of their past four matchups.

The Warriors were led by Connor Stevens’ 14 points (4 3PTM). Brady Reichart added 13 while Nate Smoot, Hayden Gibson and Gage Emery all scored 10 points apiece. Brookfield sank 13 of their 15 free throw attempts.

Brookfield (0-3) will travel to Champion on Tuesday while Liberty (1-2) will visit LaBrae.

