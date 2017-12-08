Cavs’ Derrick Rose has bone spur in ankle, happy to be back

Derrick Rose
Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Rose, left, drive against Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder (17), from Germany, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose revealed a bone spur in his left ankle contributed to his decision to leave the team.

Speaking for the first time since returning to the Cavs, Rose said Friday that he apologized to his teammates for his self-imposed break and is eager to return to the floor. The former league MVP was in good spirits at Cleveland’s shootaround before the Cavs played the Pacers.

Rose left the Cavs on Nov. 22 after being slowed for weeks by an ankle injury. Rose declined to say if he seriously considered retirement. He said the support of his teammates and Cavs general manager Koby Altman eased his comeback.

Without Rose, the Cavs have embarked on a winning streak that has reached 13 games. Rose isn’t concerned about his role going forward, saying “I just want to hoop.”

He scoffed at the idea he would ask for a trade.

