Community brings early Christmas to Youngstown girl with terminal cancer

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown community is rallying around one little girl suffering from terminal cancer.

Miracle Allen, 3, has been in the hospital for nine months and she’s not leaving anytime soon.

On Friday, Miracle’s mom decided to throw her an early Christmas party and people from the Valley are getting involved.

Karisma Johnson is so excited to throw this party for her daughter, who she says is the bravest little girl she knows.

Miracle is one spunky kid.

“She calls herself glamorous. She’s a sparkly miracle,” Karisma said.

Miracle’s happy-go-lucky attitude doesn’t reflect the nightmare she’s going through. She was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma at the beginning of this year.

“She was cancer-free in October, in the beginning, and then toward the end of October when she was getting closer to coming home, it came back. More tumors came back,” Karisma said.

Doctors are giving her anywhere from weeks to months to live.

Karisma decided to give her little girl an early Christmas with a party in the hospital.

Brandon Perry heard about Miracle’s story through social media. His organization, City Kids Care, collected gifts from the community to bring to the party.

“It’s gonna be a surprise for her,” he said. “We just want to see her face. Hopefully, she smiles and loves her gifts.”

Karisma said she’s shocked and grateful that others have taken an interest in her daughter.

“It helps me a lot. It makes me stronger than what I was when more people join together for my daughter.”

Brandon said it’s a no-brainer.

“I’ve got a young child. This could be my child going through the same thing and I would love the community to do the same thing for me.”

Above all, Karisma’s hoping for a Christmas miracle.

“Hopefully she proves everybody wrong. That she’s not leaving,” she said.

Miracle’s fun will continue on Saturday when Elsa — the princess from Frozen — will stop by her hospital room.

Later Saturday night, Miracle will take a limo to see Disney on Ice.

