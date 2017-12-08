Crews save Austintown man, found unconscious behind wheel of car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man was in the Mahoning County Jail on Friday but is lucky to be alive.

County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics revived him after investigators said he overdosed behind the wheel and passed out in his car this week.

Troy Keslar appeared in court Friday morning on OVI and weapons charges.

Wednesday afternoon, deputies found Keslar slumped and unresponsive behind the wheel of his Cadillac at the corner of Shields Road and Route 46. Other drivers said he had been sitting through several cycles of the traffic light there.

“We had to break the window, get him out of the vehicle, at which time, I believe, eight kits of Narcan, plus a Narcan IV were placed in him. By the time he woke up, he was blue. He wasn’t breathing,” said Sheriff’s Major Jeff Allen.

As he was being pulled from the car, deputies discovered a gun. They said they realized later that Keslar is on federal probation from a previous weapons case.

After being revived, Keslar can be heard telling caregivers that he had not taken any drugs that day.

Deputies said he would have died without the opioid-reversal drug.

