Dock Street in Sharon closed due to crash

The police and fire departments are on the scene, as well as an ambulance

By Published: Updated:
Dock Street in Sharon is closed due to a crash. 

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Dock Street in Sharon is closed due to a crash.

The police and fire departments are on the scene, as well as an ambulance.

An R.W. Cox Garage Doors company van crashed into a tractor-trailer truck. The van is heavily damaged.

At this time, the conditions of the drivers are unknown.

Crews at the scene would not provide more information on the crash. They said the police chief would release more information later in the day.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s