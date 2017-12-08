Dock Street in Sharon closed due to crash

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Dock Street in Sharon is closed due to a crash.

The police and fire departments are on the scene, as well as an ambulance.

An R.W. Cox Garage Doors company van crashed into a tractor-trailer truck. The van is heavily damaged.

At this time, the conditions of the drivers are unknown.

Crews at the scene would not provide more information on the crash. They said the police chief would release more information later in the day.

