East Palestine posts 1st victory against Lisbon since 2013

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite the Blue Devils’ Justin Sweeney scoring 33 points on 11 of 14 from the foul line (14 rebounds), East Palestine came away with a 78-71 victory. The win marked the Bulldogs’ first against Lisbon since February 1, 2013 (64-58).

Branden Kemp scored a team-high 26 points for the Bulldogs. Nate Beatty added 18 as Brandon Posey finished with 14.

To go along with Sweeney’s season-high night, Ryan McCullough tallied 19 for Lisbon. Branson Brownfield posted 13 (points) and 12 (rebounds).

Lisbon (2-2) will try and get back on track against Columbiana on Tuesday.

East Palestine (2-0) welcomes Toronto on Tuesday as well.