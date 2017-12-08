Fumbles costly in opening quarter for Wilmington, trailing 10-0

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Southern Columbia (15-0) currently leads Wilmington (14-0) by a score of 10-0 through one quarter of play in the PIAA Class AA State Football Championship.

Wilmington was the first to get the ball and Greyhounds fans were thrilled when quarterback Robert Pontius connected with Colton Marett for a 52 yard pass, but a fumble at the end of the run would give Southern Columbia their first possession. They would ultimately capitalize with Stone Hollenbach connecting on an 11 yard touchdown pass to Julian Fleming. The touchdown was the 28th of the season for the junior Tigers QB – and the 20th of the season for Fleming.

On the Greyhounds next possession, a fumbled snap on a punt attempt lead to a second consecutive turnover. This time Elijah Hoffman finished the drive with a 29 yard field goal as time expired in the first quarter to give Southern Columbia a 10-0 lead.

More updates to come.