Gabrielson matches Newbury in points; Panthers improve to 2-0

Bryan Gabrielson scored a game-high 30-points for Panthers.

By Published:
Bristol Panthers High School Basketball - Bristolville, OH

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Since Craig Giesy took over Bristol, the Panthers had defeated Newbury in all eight meetings before tonight. Make it nine now as Bristol topped the Black Knights, 104-30.

The Panthers’ Tommy Donadio needed 23 points to reach 1,000 for his career. Donadio posted exactly 23 while hitting 4 three-point baskets to reach the milestone. Bryan Gabrielson matched Newbury’s point total with 30 (4 3PTM). Matt Church added 19 for the Panthers. Bristol connected on 16 three-point shots as a team.

The Black Knights’ last defeated Bristol in the 2011 playoff opener, 47-43, on February 28.

Newbury was led by John Tropf’s 8 points.

Bristol (2-0) will meet Maplewood at home on Tuesday. Newbury (0-3) returns to action on the road at Fuchs Mizrachi.

