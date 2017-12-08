Group protests Trump’s Jerusalem decision in Youngstown



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of people in downtown Youngstown Friday night protested President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

They say the President’s decision goes against resolutions made by the United Nations.

The protesters argue that agreements made by dozens of leaders in other nations have now been violated.

“The United States is supposed to be fair and balanced, which it’s not,” Maher Ramahi said. “It’s showed right now. It was supposed to be for the peace plan. He kept saying the peace plan when I heard him talk. There is no peace plan.”

This was one of several peaceful protests around the country.

